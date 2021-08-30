Wealdstone pick up first point of the new season at home Southend United

Published: 6:28 PM August 30, 2021

Wealdstone picked up their first point of the season - at the third time of asking - comfortably holding Phil Brown's full-time Shrimpers, on Bank Holiday Monday.

Gaffer, Stuart Maynard made two changes after Saturday's mammoth Chesterfield trip, with Jack Cawley a straight swap for Craig Fasanmade, and Ashley Charles making a first league start of the season.

Arguably, taking longer to adapt to a wickedly sloping left to right playing surface, the full-time Shrimpers started to make their superior fitness count and, on 25 minutes havingseen Sam Dalby's pot shot blocked, Rhys Murphy's overhead effort crashes back off George Wickens' bar.

Wealdstone's first meaningful attack, three minutes later, saw Southend stopper, Steve Arnold lucky to see red for a foul the lively Josh Umerah. Frustratingly for the Royals, Charlie Cooper's free-kick flew high and wide.

On 32 minutes later Jack Bridge's stunning drive had 'goal' written all over it, but Wickens stuck out a hand and somehow guided the ball over, via his crossbar.

Stones ended the opening period on the front foot, as Southend were forced to put bodies on the line, with Arnold denying Ashley Charles, four minutes from the interval.

The second period was a disappointing affair - neither side creating any clear-cut opportunities - although The Royals night have won this contest, but Umerah lacked composure, deep into stoppage time and Arnold made a comfortable block.

Maynard was happy with the point: "We're up and running, now. But, a lot of decisions didn't go our way - like at the end when our attacker backed into their defender. It should never have been a foul."

He added: "The ref was poor and their keeper should have been sent off. It would have changed the game."

"But, there are lots of positives. We are competitive as a football club and the fitness levels are good after a good pre-season. We said to our lads that we had to grow into the game today. Our fans, behind the goal, weres great help, and we silenced the sizeable Southend contingent."

Debutant, Jack Cawley added: "We can now look ahead, having picked up our first point, today. And, being a Colchester lad, I had plenty of banter with the Southend fans!"

Opposing boss, Phil Brown criticised his players: "Harsh words have been said. It wasn't good enough. Only Steve Arnold - the goalkeeper - deserves any credit."



Wealdstone: George Wickens, Jack Cook, Jerome Okimo (captain), Stephan Browne, Andrew Eleftheriou, Nik Tavare, Dennon Lewis, Alex Dyer, Charlie Cooper, Joshua Umerah, Jack Cawley.

Subs: Daniel Wishart, Matt Buse, Charles, Craig Fasanmade.

Southend United: Steve Arnold, Terrell Egbri, Nathan Ralph, Shaun Hobson, Matthew Dennis, Jack Bridge, John White, Nathan Ferguson, Sam Dalby, Rhys Murphy, Harry Phillips.

Subs: Shaun Hobson, Matt Rush, Harry Seaden, Charlie Sayers Hamzad Kargbo.

Referee: Matthew Russell

Attendance: 2,151.