News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Match Report

National League

Wealdstone F.C

0

Solihull Moors F.C

0

Wealdstone play out goalless draw with Solihull Moors

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 PM October 5, 2021    Updated: 11:55 PM October 5, 2021
Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone bounced back as they played out a goalless draw with play-off hopefuls Solihull Moors in front of the BT Sport cameras.

The Moors went close in the 12th minute when left-back Jordan Cranston sent the ball in, where Andrew Dallas touched it onto the post and back across the face of the goal.

At the other end, Josh Umerah sent a diving header goalwards, which Solihull keeper Ryan Boot had to be alert to pull off a reaction save and then denied the Stone striker again just before the break.

Umerah remained a threat following the restart and sent a long-range effort just over.

Wealdstone, beaten 5-0 against Torquay on Saturday, continued to press and Jay Bird saw his shot deflected over before Umerah sent a late chance straight at the Solihull keeper.

You may also want to watch:

Wealdstone: Wickens, Tavares, Cook, Barker, Eleftheriou, Charles (Elito 90), Dyer (Buse 83), Cooper, Lewis, Bird, Umerah.

Unused subs: Wishart, Stevens, Fasanmade.

Most Read

  1. 1 Brent and Harrow lottery winner claims prize in nick of time
  2. 2 Wembley sickle cell sufferer died due to 'neglect' at Northwick Park Hospital
  3. 3 Harlesden man charged with sex assaults in Dollis Hill and Neasden
  1. 4 Rapper Nines jailed for importing cannabis into UK
  2. 5 'Slingshot attacks and knives' at St Raphael's Estate spark call for more police
  3. 6 Anger as sinkhole woes continue in Dollis Hill
  4. 7 Residents 'cautiously welcome' Brent Council's rethink on Kilburn Square development
  5. 8 Wembley singer's girl band who met in lockdown release debut single
  6. 9 Five of Brent's favourite Indian restaurants and takeaways
  7. 10 Hackney and Brent to get extra officers on patrol, but not Islington
Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cash found in the UK after dawn raid in Kingsbury discovered trafficked Romanian nationals

Thirteen arrested following trafficking raids in Kingsbury and Romania

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Harlesden where a man was knifed in the back

Knife Crime

Man in hospital after being stabbed in back in Harlesden

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Arista bar

Kingsbury bar loses alcohol licence for hosting parties during pandemic

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person
VIP Lounge in Wembley High Road

Wembley bar issued final warning for late nights and Covid breach

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person