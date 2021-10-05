Wealdstone play out goalless draw with Solihull Moors

Published: 10:00 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 11:55 PM October 5, 2021

Wealdstone bounced back as they played out a goalless draw with play-off hopefuls Solihull Moors in front of the BT Sport cameras.

The Moors went close in the 12th minute when left-back Jordan Cranston sent the ball in, where Andrew Dallas touched it onto the post and back across the face of the goal.

At the other end, Josh Umerah sent a diving header goalwards, which Solihull keeper Ryan Boot had to be alert to pull off a reaction save and then denied the Stone striker again just before the break.

Umerah remained a threat following the restart and sent a long-range effort just over.

Wealdstone, beaten 5-0 against Torquay on Saturday, continued to press and Jay Bird saw his shot deflected over before Umerah sent a late chance straight at the Solihull keeper.

Wealdstone: Wickens, Tavares, Cook, Barker, Eleftheriou, Charles (Elito 90), Dyer (Buse 83), Cooper, Lewis, Bird, Umerah.

Unused subs: Wishart, Stevens, Fasanmade.