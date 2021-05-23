Wealdstone crash to heavy Solihull Moors defeat as fans return

Published: 8:39 AM May 23, 2021

Wealdstone crashed to a heavy 4-1 defeat at home to Solihull Moors as they welcomed fans back in at Grosvenor Vale.

Goals from Tyrone Williams, Alex Addai, James Ball and Justin Donawa sealed a comprehensive victory for the Moors, with Jacob Mendy scoring a late consolatory penalty for the home side.

Manager Stuart Maynard named an unchanged starting line-up to the side that secured an excellent draw away to Chesterfield last week, with Dan Wishart and Jack Cawley returning to the bench.

The Stones engineered the first chance of the match in the 12th minute as Daniel Parish found space down the left wing and swung in a cross for Charlee Hughes, but the striker could only guide his header wide of the target.

A minute later, the Moors came close to scoring themselves as Joe Sbarra’s deep corner found Nathan Cameron, but his poked effort was denied by the post.

You may also want to watch:

The visitors continued to dominate the early stages as Addai delivered a cross into the box for Adam Rooney who knocked the ball on for James Ball; however, Okimo managed to deflect the attacker’s header wide.

In the 21st minute, Solihull Moors broke the deadlock as Sbarra’s teasing corner was played back across the goalmouth to Williams who duly converted past George Shelvey to send the visitors into the lead.

The Moors doubled their advantage ten minutes later as Addai was released through and the forward dinked the ball over Shelvey to put Solihull in a commanding position.

Despite the score line, the Stones probed for a way back into the game and showed promising signs in the 38th minute when Parish and Sonny Blu Lo-Everton played a neat one-two, with the former swerving an effort over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

However, two minutes before the interval, Solihull nearly trebled their lead as Jordan Cranston whipped a powerful free kick towards the top corner, with Shelvey producing a fine save to tip the effort over the bar.

A galvanised Wealdstone emerged for the second half as the home side carved out an excellent opportunity to reduce the deficit in the 52nd minute, when Jacob Mendy cut back to Lo-Everton, but the midfielder blazed his shot over the crossbar.

Ryan Gondoh proved to be a catalyst for the Stones as the home side began to impose themselves on the game, with the lively substitute squaring the ball to Dyer, whose effort flew over the crossbar.

In the 58th minute, the Moors extended their advantage further as Sbarra fed Ball in the box and he coolly slotted home past Shelvey.

Five minutes later, Solihull nearly scored another as Sbarra hit the crossbar directly from his in swinging corner.

The Stones were close to pulling a goal back in the 67th minute as Dennon Lewis delivered a fantastic cross to find Hughes, but the forward was unable to convert past Ryan Boot.

Ten minutes from time, the Moors finally added their fourth as Cameron headed Sbarra’s corner towards goal, with substitute Donawa taping the ball home.

Wealdstone managed to score a late consolatory goal as Mendy stepped up to dispatch a penalty past Boot after Cameron had handled the ball in the area.

The Stones return to action on Saturday for their final match of the season as they travel to the Kingfield Stadium to face Woking.

Wealdstone: Shelvey, Olowu, Harbottle (Cawley 90), Okimo (c), Mendy, Charles, Dyer, Lo-Everton, Lewis, Parish (Gondoh 46), Hughes.

Unused subs: Askew, Wishart, Hearn.

Solihull Moors: Boot, Thompson, Williams, Cameron, Cranston, Storer (c), Maylock, Addai (Donawa 74), Sbarra (Hancox 81), Ball, Rooney (Archer 86).

Unused subs: Piggott, Hudlin.