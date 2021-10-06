Wealdstone boss Maynard 'proud' of players in Solihull Moors draw

Published: 11:36 AM October 6, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard ‘proud’ of his players as they bounced back from Torquay United thrashing to play out a goalless draw with Solihull Moors.

The Moors went close in the 12th minute when left-back Jordan Cranston sent the ball in, where Andrew Dallas touched it onto the post and back across the face of the goal.

At the other end, Josh Umerah sent a diving header goalwards, which Solihull keeper Ryan Boot had to be alert to pull off a reaction save and then denied the Stone striker again just before the break.

Umerah remained a threat following the restart and sent a long-range effort just over.

“It was massive to bounce back, get a clean sheet and play in the manner that we did,” Maynard said.

“I’m 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸, it’s not easy when you lose 5-0 at the weekend, and then a quick turnaround.

“I think they’ve done the club proud. The fans were outstanding and this is how we’ve got to keep it now.

“We want to make this place a fortress and keep picking up points at home.

“We created some good chances, they had a great chance early on, where they hit the post and it came back out. That’s the little bit of luck that in these games you need.

“After that I thought personally that we could have gone in at half-time 2-1, we created some really good chances, and it just goes to show that you’ve got to keep believing in the process.

“The way that we played, the philosophy that we have, we’ve got to keep believing in it. It shows again tonight (Tuesday).”

There was 1,501 fans at Grosvenor Vale for the clash in front of the BT Sport cameras as the club charged just £5 for the match.

“It was unbelievable, the atmosphere you could really hear it, and that’s what we want to be like for the rest of the season.

“I thought we actually started off a little bit nervy, the passes weren’t quite crisp, but once we got going I felt we played really well.”