Wealdstone boss Maynard delighted to have fans back despite Solihull defeat

Published: 10:47 AM May 24, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard was delighted to get fans back in at Grosvenor Vale despite suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Solihull Moors.

The Stones welcomed 550 fans back into the ground as restrictions continue to ease which allows limited capacities back at football matches.

The result didn’t go their way but the boss believes the fans can make the place a fortress for the club next season.

“It’s good to have them back and we can’t wait to have this place rocking again, we want to make this place a fortress next season, and we’ll need the fans to be the 12th man,” Maynard insisted.

“I thought they were positive today (Saturday) and It’s a shame we couldn’t get a better result for them but realistically that is where we’re at right now.”

Goals from Tyrone Williams, Alex Addai, James Ball and Justin Donawa sealed a comprehensive victory for the Moors, with Jacob Mendy scoring a late consolatory penalty for the home side.

Maynard admitted the quality in both boxes was the difference in the contest.

“I thought the quality in both boxes was the difference in the game, in the 2/3s of the pitch, I thought we were the better team but in both boxes they showed their quality.

“We’ve talked about it before, we’ve given away sloppy goals, but their quality showed. We missed good chances.

“We had the first one when it fizzed across the near post and Danny Parish just hasn’t quite got there, but if he does it’s a tap-in and you’re 1-0 up.

“They’ve got a good array of talent within their squad and they’re probably in a false position when you look at their ambition from the start of the season.

“They should be in the play-offs with the money that they are spending.”

He added: “They’ve real quality, they’ve got Rooney up top, his movement is good and he’s a constant threat, they’ve got pace out wide, and they’ve got good players.

“The two centre midfielders were excellent and they should be in and around the mix next season.”

“We said to the lads at half-time, the next goal wins the game, if they get it then it kills the game off. If we get it then it’s game on.

“We were knocking on the door, but not quite with the quality that you need to get that goal.”



