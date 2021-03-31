Wealdstone boss Maynard 'frustrated' with heavy defeat at Solihull Moors

Published: 11:18 AM March 31, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard ‘frustrated’ as his side crashed to a 3-0 defeat away to Solihull Moors which sees them remain just above the relegation zone in the National League.

Goals from Joe Sbarra, Reiss McNally and Ryan Barnett sealed a comfortable win for the Moors at Damson Park.

"It is frustrating because we thought we could have a real go at them, we're shooting downhill, then you let in a goal out of nothing and your plan goes out the window,” Maynard said.

“We said at half time this is the difference in levels, you make half an error and the ball's in the back of your net and we've been punished."

The boss was pleased with how his side adapted after a slow start to the match originally but missed chances proved costly.

Wealdstone midfielder Michael Phillips in action against Solihull Moors - Credit: Jon Taffel

"We started sloppy the first five minutes and they came out the traps fast at home and downhill which does make a difference.

“From then on in I thought we controlled the ball and the game really well, we created the best chances, Dennon Lewis was in one-on-one, we had a couple of corners headed wide, and then we concede from an individual error, which knocks the stuffing out of you really.

"Then we come out second half and concede one straight away from a set piece, which since we've come in we've be excellent at, I think we've only conceded from one other set piece which is frustrating because we're in the game and then it becomes an uphill battle.”