Wealdstone look to build on draw when they welcome fans back

Published: 5:30 PM May 18, 2021

Wealdstone in action away to Chesterfield in the National League - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone will look to build on their draw at Chesterfield as they finally welcome fans back to Grosvenor Vale for the Solihull Moors clash.

The Stones will play host to 550 fans on Saturday for their final home fixture of the National League season as the club has been obliged to operate at a greatly reduced capacity.

After the home match against Weymouth on December 12 with spectators, Wealdstone received two fines from Hillingdon Council - one for £1,000 for not displaying the NHS QR code in all places and a second fine of £2,000 for not maintaining social distancing well enough.

Wealdstone captain Jerome Okimo clears the danger away to Chesterfield - Credit: Jon Taffel

Assistant Manager Matt Saunders said: “I’m immensely proud of everyone at the club to go to Chesterfield and get a point.

“I think any neutral would agree we should have won the game. We had three glorious chances and should have been walking away with the three points. It’s something to build on again for the Solihull game and beyond."