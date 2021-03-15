Players 'gave everything' in Wealdstone boss defeat to Notts County

Published: 11:56 AM March 15, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard says his players gave everything, despite a narrow 1-0 defeat to Notts County.

The Magpies took the lead on 63 minutes, when a searching ball into the box was nodded home by Mark Ellis.

But newly-appointed Maynard was pleased with the effort shown in the match as they dealt with the promotion hopefuls for the majority of the contest at Grosvenor Vale on Saturday.

“I thought the lads did really well today (Saturday) to contain what they had going forward and I don’t think there was too much in the game,” Maynard said.

“They had the best two chances: one in the first-half where H (Harry Isted) has made a great save, and then in the second-half he made another great save but that was when it was 1-0 and we were chasing the game.

“Other than that I thought it was a fairly even game and the lads did really well. We said to them in the week that we’re defending really solid now and need to be a bit braver and fluent on the ball going forward.”

The boss was only disappointed with the lack of chances created by his side and believes that is something they must work on to start picking up more results.

“It’s a little bit disappointing not creating chances, but we’ve got to understand that they are full-time, and working on us. They’ve came to play 3-5-2 to match us up.

“It’s something that we need to address and work on more in training on going forward and attacking.

Wealdstone defender Jack Cawley goes up for a header against Notts County - Credit: Jon Taffel

“When we first came in we said we wanted to try keeping clean sheets and keep the ball out of the net. I think we’ve done that really well, same again it was 0-0 at half-time, and we made the game really tight.

“It gets to the 50-60 minute, it’s natural that we’re going to tire, but the lads kept going but we do we need to work on creating more chances.”