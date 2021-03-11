News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wealdstone boss Maynards says they will miss the fans for clash with Notts County

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:00 PM March 11, 2021   
Wealdstone left-back Jacob Mendy on the ball against King's Lynn Town

Wealdstone left-back Jacob Mendy on the ball against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone caretaker manager Stuart Maynard knows they will miss the fans when they host historic club Notts County this weekend. 

The Stones will welcome Neal Ardley’s men to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday having moved the match forward from March, 27 due to neither side being in action and the visitors progression in the FA Trophy. 

“We lost 3-0 at their place, they’re a very good team and they play 4-4-2, they move the ball down the lines very well,” Maynard said. 

“I think it will be (a shock to them) and we’ve got to make it like that. If you look at our home form now it’s becoming a bit of fortress now even in this league and that’s what we have to do. 

Wealdstone striker Ross Lafayette in action against King's Lynn Town

Wealdstone striker Ross Lafayette in action against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

“When the fans come back we can make it even more of a fortress, so when clubs like Notts County come here, they’re in a small changing room and it’s hostile. 

“You look at their stadium the fans are nowhere near you, whereas at ours the fans are right on you, so we will miss the fans this weekend.” 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
