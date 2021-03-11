Wealdstone boss Maynards says they will miss the fans for clash with Notts County
- Credit: Jon Taffel
Wealdstone caretaker manager Stuart Maynard knows they will miss the fans when they host historic club Notts County this weekend.
The Stones will welcome Neal Ardley’s men to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday having moved the match forward from March, 27 due to neither side being in action and the visitors progression in the FA Trophy.
“We lost 3-0 at their place, they’re a very good team and they play 4-4-2, they move the ball down the lines very well,” Maynard said.
“I think it will be (a shock to them) and we’ve got to make it like that. If you look at our home form now it’s becoming a bit of fortress now even in this league and that’s what we have to do.
“When the fans come back we can make it even more of a fortress, so when clubs like Notts County come here, they’re in a small changing room and it’s hostile.
You may also want to watch:
“You look at their stadium the fans are nowhere near you, whereas at ours the fans are right on you, so we will miss the fans this weekend.”
Most Read
- 1 Tenant posing as landlord in Willesden fined £9,047.50
- 2 'Cannabis factory' uncovered in Willesden basement blaze
- 3 Woman taken to hospital after fire rips through Harlesden flat
- 4 Prince Charles visits NHS vaccine centre at Jesus House
- 5 QPR boss knows they face tough tests but feels they can push on
- 6 Blaze breaks out in Willesden shop basement
- 7 Police continue Wembley murder investigation after footage emerges
- 8 Wembley Park drug dealer who used encrypted phone network jailed
- 9 Brent is happiest borough but unhealthy in other ways, according to data
- 10 Police warn of 'increased risk of robberies' as pupils return to school