Wealdstone get back to winning ways at home to King's Lynn Town

Published: 9:57 PM March 9, 2021

Wealdstone left-back Jacob Mendy finds the back of the net against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone bounce back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over fellow strugglers King's Lynn Town to move six points clear of the relegation zone.

Goals from Danny Green, Ross Lafayette and Jacob Mendy helped guide the Stones to three points at Grosvenor Vale.

In the fifth minute King’s Lynn Town’s Sonny Carey fired a shot from distance but Stones goalkeeper Harry Isted saved well and it was soon cleared from danger.

Two minutes later Carey slid the ball in for Kairo Mitchell but the front-man fired just past the goal post as the visitors started brightly.

Wealdstone had their first real chance in the ninth minute of play and opened the scoring as midfielder Alex Dyer took a quick free-kick to play in Danny Green who slotted the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Wealdstone midfielder Danny Green finds the back of the net against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Dyer and Green then linked up well once again but Town goalkeeper Archie Mair done well to deny Green and the Stones a second goal.

King’s Lynn striker Mitchell then laid the ball off to Alex Kiwomya on the edge of the Stones box shortly after but he could only bend it just wide of Isted's right hand post.

In the 36th minute the hosts doubled their lead as left-back Jacob Mendy fired in a great ball across the face of goal where Ross Lafayette was on hand to guide the ball into the bottom corner.

The visitors Sonny Carey tried to reduce the deficit as he fired over from just outside the Stones area moments later before Dennon Lewis then unleashed a shot from 20-yards out for the Stones but Mair denied his effort.

Early in the second-half Lewis once again tried his luck from range but it was comfortably saved by Mair.

King’s Lynn Town went close on two occasions after that before the Stones stretched their lead to 3-0 as left-back Mendy beat a few opponents below firing into the bottom corner in the 66th minute.

Kiwomya fired straight into the hands of Luton Town loanee Harry Isted but the visitors did eventually pull one back in the 81st minute as Mitchell converted a cross from the former.

Wealadstone held on to see out the win.

Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Okimo (c), Cawley, Mendy, Charles, Phillips, Dyer (Wishart 62), Green (Hughes 82), Lewis, Lafayette (Parish 62).

Unused subs: Askew, Hearn.

King’s Lynn Town: Mair, Fleming (Gyasi 72), Callan-McFadden, Smith, Hickman (Jackson 35), Carey, Clunan, Denton, Richards (Payne 85), Kiwomya, Mitchell.

Unused subs: Bastock.