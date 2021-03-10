Wealdstone and former Love Island star Dennon Lewis insists the main thing is picking up points

Published: 3:00 PM March 10, 2021

Wealdstone forward Dennon Lewis insists the main thing is picking up three points as they try to remain clear of the National League relegation zone.

The Stones sealed a 3-1 victory over King’s Lynn Town thanks to goals from Danny Green, Ross Lafayette, and Jacob Mendy at Grosvenor Vale on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old believes they’re heading in the right direction now and trying to do the basics right out on the pitch.

“We’ve been working hard, obviously results haven’t been going our way for a period of time, but now I feel we’re coming together as a team,” the former Love Island star said.

“We’re trying to do the basics right and that starts with hard work on the pitch so that is what we’re doing.

You may also want to watch:

“The main thing at the moment is three points, so it doesn’t matter if it’s a two goal win like a 3-1 win tonight (Tuesday) or not.

“We showed them we can play, they made it a difficult game for us, and we’re just happy to get three points on the table especially against them as it’s a six pointer.”

Wealdstone forward Dennon Lewis in action against King's Lynn Town at Grosvenor Vale - Credit: Jon Taffel

The forward knows they’ve been conceding way too many goals this campaign as a collective but feels they are now limiting opponents to less chances and therefore less goals.

“We know it hasn’t been enough the chances we were conceding as a team, as a collective, especially when we were coming in comfortably at half-time then next thing you know it could be 4-1.

“Stu has got us together now and we’re playing a lot more compact. We’re a lot harder to beat and we’re moving in the right direction, which is the main thing.”

The former Watford academy product is also keen to start scoring more goals but has found it tougher this season.

“For me, I'm trying to get as many goals as I can, but it’s been a difficult one. I’ve got to take every game as it come.”