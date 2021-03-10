Wealdstone boss Maynard delighted to see his side bounce back with a win over Linnets

Published: 8:12 AM March 10, 2021

Wealdstone caretaker manager Stuart Maynard was delighted to see his side bounce back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over fellow strugglers King's Lynn Town to move six points clear of the relegation zone.

Goals from Danny Green, Ross Lafayette and Jacob Mendy helped guide the Stones to three points at Grosvenor Vale.

Wealdstone midfielder Danny Green finds the back of the net against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Although Maynard was disappointed they couldn’t hang on for a clean sheet as Kairo Mitchell struck one back in the 81st minute.

“We’re delighted, although a bit disappointed not to get the clean sheet as the lads have worked so hard out of possession and it’s a little bit disappointing, but to be fair to King’s Lynn they put the pressure on and they’re very good with the ball,” Maynard said.

“They move all over the pitch and they’re a good possession based team, but delighted.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “I thought in different stages of the game they controlled things with the ball, but I thought we controlled it without the ball, so we let them come into areas and then we hit them on the break and played some good football on the counter.

“We looked really dangerous in the first-half, Greeny pulled into some lovely pockets, and I said to him he can get into space that why and then he had a one-on-one so we caused them lots of problems.

“It was a good game and we’re improving you can see that game by game, obviously it is hard now with the bodies that we haven’t got available.

“I’ve just spoke to Langers there and it looks like he’s done his hamstring, so we’ve got a lot of people dead on their feet, but it’s great to get the three points and win by two clear goals.”

Wealdstone are carrying a number of injuries right now but right-back Michee Efete returned for the match much to the delight of the boss.

“It’s a massive positive, he came in with speed and pace, and defended excellently. He’s good going forward, he stretched the game and we had to tactically change it first-half as they came and played a 3-5-2 which they haven’t played this season.

“After 10 minutes we matched them up and he showed his athleticism as well as Jacob Mendy on both sides against them.”

Maynard was also full of praise for Danny Green and Jacob Mendy as they both got on the score sheet.

“He (Danny Green) deserves it, he works so hard for the team out of possession, he gets into smart positions. He’s very good in possession and very rarely gives it up.

“He’s (Jacob Mendy) just got the hammer foot, when you give him time around the box, then the goalie has got to make a worldy of a save.

Wealdstone left-back Jacob Mendy in action against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

“For me 9 times out of 10 it’s a goal once he gets on that left-foot. He was brilliant again, his work ethic, which people don’t always see is incredible.”