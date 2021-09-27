Doesn't get better than a 10-man away win – Wealdstone beat King's Lynn

Opinion

Published: 11:51 AM September 27, 2021

As a football fan it doesn’t often get much better than when your club comes away with a 1-0 away win when you are down to 10 men for virtually the whole of the second half and under unrelenting pressure.

And, happily, this is just what Wealdstone achieved on Saturday at early fellow National League strugglers King's Lynn Town.

A magnificent rear-guard action, made all the more creditable after new striker Ira Jackson had been red carded after 47 minutes, saw Stones pick up a second precious win of the campaign to delight our supporters who had travelled in numbers to Norfolk to totally frustrate the home side.

The stats showed that Stones managed a mere two attempts on goal, the one strike on target producing the only goal of the contest from Barrow loanee Charlie Cooper. Clean sheets win matches as they say.

Wealdstone midfielder Charlie Cooper on the ball against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

We can all see a gradual but consistent improvement in Stones' performances and results after such a difficult start in the top league, only one defeat in the last six matches with the form table looking much healthier.

Let’s hope this form can continue but we all know how tough it will be.

Off the pitch, and as a long-standing supporter of the Stones, it is pleasing to see that younger fans are being proactively encouraged to attend matches with significantly reduced season ticket offers and this seems to be paying off judging by recent home crowds coming through the gates at The Vale.

The latest bold initiative announced last week that entry will be reduced to £5 for all fans for the upcoming evening televised match versus Solihull Moors at The Vale on Tuesday, October 5 will hopefully only encourage more to get involved with the Stones.

Wealdstone lost several generations of fans whilst they were ground sharing in the wilderness years of the 90s and early noughties so its gratifying to see such efforts being made as part of a coherent strategic plan that inevitably will involve some commercial risk.

But I believe it will surely be worth the pay off in the long run.