Wealdstone 'need to sign the right players' as they look to the new season

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:33 AM August 16, 2021   
Josh Umerah and Dennon Lewis celebrate a goal for Wealdstone against Hungerford Town

Josh Umerah and Dennon Lewis celebrate a goal for Wealdstone against Hungerford Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard feels his side are now ready for the new National League season after a successful pre-season campaign. 

The Stones ended pre-season unbeaten after an impressive 3-1 victory over National League South side Hungerford Town at Grosvenor Vale. 

They blitzed the visitors away in the first half with a double from Josh Umerah and a Dennon Lewis goal leaving them 3-0 up at the break. Jake Evans scored a rebounded effort for Hungerford in the second half. 

“I think we’re ready, the fitness and sharpness in the first 45 minutes was outstanding, and it was always going to be a game of two halves. They’re a competitive team and they were up top of this division last season,” Maynard said. 

“They haven’t lost too many players. We’ve signed Craig Fasanmade, who was with them before it stopped, so we knew it would be competitive and that they’d come out second-half and gave a good account of themselves. 

“The back end of pre-season in regards to this game, Dorking Wanderers and even Colchester United, in the other two games we did make changes whereas today (Saturday) we tried to not make them and get 90 minutes into the lads. 

Wealdstone right-back Andrew Eleftheriou in action against Hungerford Town

Wealdstone right-back Andrew Eleftheriou in action against Hungerford Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

“We’ve got a good squad here and I said before the game don’t worry if you’re not in the starting 11 come the first game of the season. It’s a long season and we need to make sure that we’re all in it together. 

“We know we need to add a couple of bodies to the squad, but that’s quality, and we’re being real patient. We’re getting offered players all the time, we’re doing our research, and we need to make sure that we sign the right players for the way we’re playing. 

“The lads have performed well all pre-season and we need to keep these standards high within the group now.” 

The boss was delighted to create a winning habit but knows pre-season means nothing if you don’t take that into the competitive fixtures. 

“There are different games, especially early on you tend to play a 45 and then another 45 with different players, so it’s hard to get any kind of rhythm within the games. 

“You are using it for minutes, but we did state to the group from day one, that we want results and we want to go into the season with momentum. 

“Winning is a habit, but pre-season means nothing.” 

