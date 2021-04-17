Wealdstone thrashed by league leaders Hartlepool United

Published: 3:01 PM April 17, 2021

Wealdstone's Ryan Gondoh in action against Bromley at Hayes Lane - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone were on the end of a 7-2 thrashing against National League leaders Hartlepool United as they ramp up their hopes of automatic promotion.

A hat-trick from Richie Bennett, a brace from Rhys Oates and goals from Nicky Featherstone and Mark Shelton comfortably sealed the three points for the Pools despite two late goals from the Stones.

Wealdstone: Shelvey, Olowu (Charles 65), Cawley, Okimo (c), Mendy, Smith (Lo-Everton 65), Phillips, Dyer, Green (Parish 77), Gondoh, Lewis.

Unused subs: Askew, Wishart.

Hartlepool United: Ravas, Cass (Williams 68), Liddle, Odusina, Sterry, Featherstone, Shelton, Holohan (Donaldson 68), Ferguson, Bennett, Oates (Elliott 54).

Unused subs: Young, Armstrong.