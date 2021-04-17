News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Match Report

National League

Wealdstone F.C

2

Sonny Blu-Lo Everton (87)

Ryan Gondoh (90+4)

Hartlepool United F.C

7

Rhys Oates (25,48)

Richie Bennett (39, 42, 81)

Nicky Featherstone (63)

Mark Shelton (76)

Wealdstone thrashed by league leaders Hartlepool United

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:01 PM April 17, 2021   
Wealdstone's Ryan Gondoh in action against Bromley at Hayes Lane

Wealdstone's Ryan Gondoh in action against Bromley at Hayes Lane - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone were on the end of a 7-2 thrashing against National League leaders Hartlepool United as they ramp up their hopes of automatic promotion. 

A hat-trick from Richie Bennett, a brace from Rhys Oates and goals from Nicky Featherstone and Mark Shelton comfortably sealed the three points for the Pools despite two late goals from the Stones.

The win keeps Pools top of the National League and extends their unbeaten run to 15.


Wealdstone: Shelvey, Olowu (Charles 65), Cawley, Okimo (c), Mendy, Smith (Lo-Everton 65), Phillips, Dyer, Green (Parish 77), Gondoh, Lewis. 

Unused subs: Askew, Wishart. 

You may also want to watch:

Hartlepool United: Ravas, Cass (Williams 68), Liddle, Odusina, Sterry, Featherstone, Shelton, Holohan (Donaldson 68), Ferguson, Bennett, Oates (Elliott 54). 

Unused subs: Young, Armstrong. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Harlesden couple launch mobile musical funerals during Covid
  2. 2 Vaccine bus launched in Brent to increase take up
  3. 3 Reward offered after drone stolen in Wembley
  1. 4 Olympic Steps to Wembley Stadium unveiled
  2. 5 Mixed feelings for residents and workers as crowds return to Wembley
  3. 6 Social enterprise boutique gym opening in Queen's Park on May 17
  4. 7 Female-only massage clinic opens in Harlesden
  5. 8 Prospect House eviction: Families struggle to move out
  6. 9 Willesden residents say 'no' to new betting shop
  7. 10 QPR move into top 10 with win at Middlesbrough despite Dieng dismissal
Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Celebrating the opening of The Carlton tavern 12.04.21. Friends of the Carlton Tavern campaigners fr

Locals celebrate as the Carlton Tavern finally re-opens

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Drekwon Patterson, 16, was killed in Wembley on February 18 2021

Knife Crime

Drekwon Patterson killing: Five men arrested in dawn raids

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Brent Civic Centre

Brent Council

Brent Council writes off nearly £2m owed in bad debts

Adam Shaw, LDRS

Logo Icon
Vithun Illankovan, 23, was a player on Channel 4’s reality TV show The Circle

Brent Council worker Vithun Illankovan on his time in The Circle

Caitlin Tilley

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus