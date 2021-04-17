Match Report
National League
Wealdstone F.C
Sonny Blu-Lo Everton (87)
Ryan Gondoh (90+4)
Hartlepool United F.C
Rhys Oates (25,48)
Richie Bennett (39, 42, 81)
Nicky Featherstone (63)
Mark Shelton (76)
Wealdstone thrashed by league leaders Hartlepool United
- Credit: Jon Taffel
Wealdstone were on the end of a 7-2 thrashing against National League leaders Hartlepool United as they ramp up their hopes of automatic promotion.
A hat-trick from Richie Bennett, a brace from Rhys Oates and goals from Nicky Featherstone and Mark Shelton comfortably sealed the three points for the Pools despite two late goals from the Stones.
The win keeps Pools top of the National League and extends their unbeaten run to 15.
Wealdstone: Shelvey, Olowu (Charles 65), Cawley, Okimo (c), Mendy, Smith (Lo-Everton 65), Phillips, Dyer, Green (Parish 77), Gondoh, Lewis.
Unused subs: Askew, Wishart.
Hartlepool United: Ravas, Cass (Williams 68), Liddle, Odusina, Sterry, Featherstone, Shelton, Holohan (Donaldson 68), Ferguson, Bennett, Oates (Elliott 54).
Unused subs: Young, Armstrong.
