Wealdstone boss 'frustrated' as they concede late on against Eastleigh

Published: 8:42 AM October 12, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard said he was "frustrated" as a defensive error saw them concede late on to lose 2-1 to Eastleigh.

The visitors went ahead after 36 minutes when Tyrone Barnett picked up the ball on the edge of the box, span and fired into the bottom corner of the net.

The hosts drew themselves level five minutes from the end when Josh Umerah fired a superb strike into the corner of the net from 20 yards.

But their joy was short-lived as three minutes later the visitors came up with a winner.

Josh Hare's cross from the right picked out House and his volley nestled into the bottom corner to secure all three points.

“I don’t think it was a game for the neutral from both teams. I thought there wasn’t much fluid football within the game,” Maynard said.

“They got men behind the ball, had little triggers from presses, but we didn’t get through it well enough but it’s really disappointing to score in the 84th minute and then concede in the 88th minute.

Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis goes for goal against Eastleigh - Credit: Jon Taffel

“It’s a defensive error, so it’s frustrating. It’s a game where we should get a point {but} we come away, reassess and then go again.

“The biggest thing is we’re learning as a group on the job because of the contact time we have with the lads.

“I think we’ve had a good start to the season. I think we’ve got to be realistic to where we are, some of the teams we’ve got points off are doing really well.

“Eastleigh are a club looking to be at the top end of the league, we’re a club that is looking to stabilise within this league and be competitive. Every game bar the score line away at Torquay we’ve been competitive.”

The boss added: “Teams are not just going to turn up here and we can play attractive exciting football. If we come out, open up against these teams, they’ll be beating us by three or four. We have to be tactical against them and manage the games in ways that we feel we can.

“Every game we play we’re looking to win, but there is different ways of winning games of football.

“Ben House did not stop all game. He’s a top forward, they’ve got top players. They’ve got good players all over the pitch.

“We weren’t at our best, it wasn’t the best game, but if you look at it overall we could and should have taken a point from it.”