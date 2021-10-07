Wealdstone must believe in the process, says boss Maynard

Published: 9:00 AM October 7, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard insists the squad must keep believing in the process after a mixed start to the new National League season.

The Stones will welcome Eastleigh to Grovesnor Vale on Saturday as they look to start building up some momentum and pull themselves up the league table.

“The lads have got to keep believing in the process, we won’t change our philosophy or anything like that,” Maynard said.

Wealdstone have 19 players in the squad as well as four players out on loan including Danny Parish, Zach Dronfield, Tecane Shrowder, and Eli Hearn.

But the boss feels they need as many players around the club as possible to deal with the congested fixture list and the strain of National League football.

“I think we need bodies around, it’s one of those leagues that you come off the pitch, and the lads have bruised ankles.

“Teams are prepared to leave it in on you, you pick up knocks, we need to keep the squad together.”