Wealdstone must remain realistic in the National League

Published: 11:32 AM October 11, 2021

After Saturday’s dramatically disappointing late defeat at The Vale at the hands of mid table Eastleigh, Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard said the club have to be "realistic".

Many fans will no doubt agree with this view; we have said several times before how brutal the top tier of the National League is and Stones will always have a playing budget handicap way below virtually every other rival club in the league.

Other fans, myself included, will feel that whilst this resource struggle is true and is nothing particularly new, Saturday’s defeat could and should have been avoided.

To the management team’s great credit they are working to a bold playing style that suits their philosophy and are sticking to it.

Wealdstone in action against Eastleigh at Grosvenor Vale - Credit: Jon Taffel

You have to be pragmatic as to where you are and a more ‘gung ho’ open play emphasis would surely result in greater potential for heavy defeats against formidable opposition week in, week out.

However, two wins and four draws so far out of eleven played is not a great return but this run rate, it is argued, if maintained, with some improvement, could yet result in survival.

What is perhaps of more concern to a growing number of the Stones faithful is that sticking rigidly to one style of play wont cut it if you don’t have the personnel available to play passing possession football that ultimately relies on great accuracy, speed, creativity, and connection with the forward line.

Admittedly this is not a style many watching are used to but it can work, and has had some success in the right circumstances. In one passage of play on Saturday I counted 18 passes before the ball was eventually lost.

Great stuff but you have to have an end product or almost infallible defence.

We are hoping for some effective adaptability as the campaign progresses because the team’s below us are catching up fast.

Next Saturday will see Stones enter the Emirates FA Cup in the final qualifying round versus league rivals Dagenham & Redbridge.

Not exactly the kindest of draws by a long chalk, but Wealdstone have a home draw and must take advantage of that.

Stones record in getting to the first round proper with a chance of a crack at the EFL big boys is traditionally and frustratingly poor so this is another exciting opportunity to put that right away from league pressures.