Wealdstone boss Maynard furious after heavy Dagenham defeat

Published: 8:47 AM May 9, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard was furious that his players failed to do the basics right as they suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge.

Braces from Paul McCallum and Matt Robinson as well as a goal from Angelo Balanta sealed the three points for the Daggers at Grosvenor Vale.

The boss wants to see more character despite knowing his squad are running on empty due to a number of players being placed on furlough.

“We’ve been here before, we’ve said it, if you’re not prepared to stay with your runners, work hard and give everything first and foremost for yourself and your family then your team-mates you’re just cheating them and yourself,” Maynard admitted.

“In the first-half we had too many players that weren’t prepared to roll their sleeves up and dig deep. That’s what happens at this level, if you’re not prepared to run hard against your man, that’s what happens.

“We were 4-0 down, but it could have been six or seven, and we probably deserved to be six or seven down with the way we played and performed.

“The lack of desire and commitment first-half. We will look at the positives and in the second-half the lads came out and they’ve given everything.

“It shows if you do run and be committed then tactics and shape go out the window when you’re not prepared to work hard.

“We worked on things, but none of it happened in the first-half, we had to change it tactically and ended up going man for man which we shouldn’t have to do.”

He added: “We’ve shown against a good side in the second-half that if you’re prepared to give everything you can compete.

Wealdstone duo Jerome Okimo and Dan Wishart hold off Dagenham & Redbridge forward Paul McCallum - Credit: Jon Taffel

“We’ve got a soft under belly at the moment, once one goes in then it’s two or three or even four, but that’s when you learn about the characters in the group.

“You need characters that are prepared to roll their sleeves up, dig out other people on the pitch, and make them dig deep for you.

“We’re all in it together, it’s me, Matty Saunders and the team, so the lads have to give their all.”

Wealdstone made three substitution before the second-half was underway and it could have been more.

“I could have pretty much subbed everyone, no doubt. Massive plus was Danny Parish, he rolled his sleeves up, and when he works hard like that for us and gives everything then he can be a top player.

“We said to him after if you work hard like that every week, then you’ll play.”