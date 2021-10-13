You need 'luck' in the FA Cup says Wealdstone boss Maynard

Published: 4:00 PM October 13, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard knows they’ll need ‘luck’ in order to go against the odds to progress in the FA Cup.

The Stones will welcome National League rivals Dagenham & Redbridge to Grosvenor Vale for a fourth qualifying round on Saturday as they bid to bag a spot in the first round of the prestigious cup competition.

The winners of the tie will bag £9,375 in prize money as the losers receive £3,125 for their efforts in the cup competition.

“You need a little bit of luck in the cup, but it’s something to look forward, I'm one of those that believe in a cup run,” the boss admitted.

“It’s great for the club financially, it’s needed more than ever, it’s great for the fans and we all want to get to the first round and draw a big club like Sunderland.

“It’s something that we’ll be working hard on to get a result on Saturday. It’s a difficult one, it’s one of the highest ranked teams in the south.

Wealdstone right-back Andrew Eleftheriou battles for the ball against Eastleigh - Credit: Jon Taffel

“We’ve already played against Dagenham and drew 2-2 down there. I think it will be a good game of football.”

Wealdstone head into the cup clash on the back of a three game winless run in the league while Daryl McMahon’s Dagenham are currently on a three game losing streak after a terrific start to the new campaign.

The two sides have already come up against each other at Victoria Road in the league where they played out a 2-2 draw.

The Stones twice led through Josh Umerah and Dennon Lewis but the goals were cancelled out by Daggers Paul McCallum and George Saunders.

Boss Maynard bolstered their squad prior to the Eastleigh victory by signing former Fulham defender Jaydn Mundle-Smith.

The 21-year-old defender was a regular in Fulham's U23 side for the past three seasons and has also spent time out on loan at Maidenhead United and Maidstone United.

Mundle-Smith spent the start of this season with Dulwich Hamlet in the National League South but never made an appearance.

The youngster provides another option at the back after recently seeing centre-back Jack Cawley depart.

Wealdstone return to league action the following weekend (October, 23) with a trip away to Weymouth.