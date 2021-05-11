Wealdstone fall to eighth defeat in a row at home to Bromley

Published: 9:41 PM May 11, 2021

Wealdstone crash to an eighth consecutive defeat in National League despite a spirited effort against play-off chasing Bromley.

A 61st minute goal from Joe Kizzi sealed the points for the Ravens at Grosvenor Vale.

Stones full-back Jacob Mendy whipped a cross in early on but Bromley goalkeeper Mark Cousins was able to comfortably collect it.

The former Carshalton Athletic man continued to get forward, this time getting in behind, and playing a dangerous ball across the face of goal which had to be turned behind for a corner in the 19th minute.

Two minutes Ravens forward Michael Cheek looked to be played through on goal but defender Joseph Olowu got back well to deny the talisman of a golden chance.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge striker continued to be a threat as he was played through once again but Stones goalkeeper Jake Askew came out quickly to deny him in the 24th minute.

Stones Dan Wishart sent in a dangerous cross which just evaded Charlee Hughes at the front post and both sides played out a goalless first-half.

Early in the second-half midfielder Ashley Charles found Danny Parish at the back post but he could only send his header just over the crossbar.

Bromley right-back Joe Kizzi had a free header from a corner but he glanced his header just wide of the target just minutes later.

Wealdstone midfielder Ashley Charles on the ball - Credit: Jon Taffel

In the 61st minute despite a strong effort from the Stones thus far the visitors opened the scoring as former Billericay Town man Kizzi tucked home from close range to give Bromley the lead.

Former Chelsea youngster Askew kept the score at 1-0 as he pulled off a great save to deny Bromley substitute James Alabi.

Sonny Lo-Everton releases an effort from just outside the box which stung the palms of Cousins and falls to Riley Harbottle who fired over with just 11 minutes left.

Wealdstone: Askew, Olowu (Lewis 72), Harbottle, Okimo, Mendy, Charles, Dyer, Lo-Everton, Wishart (Phillips 60), Parish, Hughes (Gondoh 79).

Unused subs: Shrowder, Hearn.

Bromley: Cousins, Kizzi, Mitchell (Holland 40), Bush, Fox, Raymond, Bingham, Arthurs, Bridge (Forster 80), Williamson (Alabi 62), Cheek.

Unused subs: Trotter, Campbell.