Wealdstone boss Maynard pleased with reaction in Bromley defeat

Published: 1:09 PM May 12, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard felt his side gave everything as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to play-off chasing Bromley.

A 61st minute goal from Joe Kizzi sealed the points for the Ravens at Grosvenor Vale but importantly the boss was delighted with the response from his side’s after being thumped 5-0 at home to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

“We addressed it in the changing room after, I'm honest with the lads, and I’ll be honest when I speak here. We need commitment and you’ve got to bring everything at this level. We’ve got to bridge the gap as every game we go into as an underdog,” Maynard admitted.

“If you look at them tonight (Tuesday) they’re competing to get in the play-offs and we’ve competed with them for 90 minutes.

“It’s frustrating to concede the goal, but they kept going, and bombarded us by continuing to throw balls into the box.

“I’m gutted for the lads more than anything as the performance warranted more. Everyone out there tonight was outstanding.”

The former assistant was also pleased to see his side not just play solid but also create numerous chances in the match.

“I thought we played really well, for large periods of the game we were the better team, we created some good chances. Nearly chances not clear out chances,” Maynard said.

Wealdstone full-back Jacob Mendy in action against Bromley - Credit: Jon Taffel

“Danny Parish’s in the second-half at the back post, he was just a step away from heading it in, but look a huge difference from Saturday.

“We said if everyone is prepared to put their bodies on the line and give everything then that’s the results you get.

“We were really brave in possession, we played when we had to play, and Alex Dyer rolled back the years he was absolutely outstanding.”



