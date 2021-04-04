Wealdstone assistant Saunders insists they must be realistic down the stretch

Published: 9:18 AM April 4, 2021

Wealdstone assistant manager Matt Saunders insists they have to be realistic in games with nine players reportedly on furlough to help reduce costs until the end of the season.

The Stones let a 2-0 lead slip but managed to hold on to grab a 2-2 draw away to play-off hopefuls Bromley.

Goals from Ryan Gondoh and Connor Smith got the Stones off to a bright start but the Ravens pegged them back thanks to Byron Webster and Michael Cheek at Hayes Lane.

“We can’t really ask for anymore from the lads as they’ve executed the game plan. We’ve gone in at half-time ahead which has been a pattern for our games,” Saunders said.

“Listen we do lack a bit of quality at times but I can’t ask for anymore from the lads. We have no right now to turn up after what we’ve done and the resources that we’ve cut to get a point.

“They want to try going up and try get promotion so we have to be realistic with what we’re doing at the moment.

Wealdstone's Dennon Lewis in action against Bromley at Hayes Lane - Credit: Jon Taffel

“It was a really good result, we done really well, we got a bit deep at times but that’s natural as the lads aren’t playing with loads of confidence.”

Saunders still believes there is plenty of positives to take from the match as Wealdstone started the match explosively.

“If I’m being honest we done it at Solihull, we were the better team, and dominated the game for 50 minutes and they dominated for half hour yet we lost 3-0.

“It’s hard at the moment. It’s really hard to progress as if you look at it we haven’t got a proper centre forward in the building.

“We’re playing a Centre-back at right-back, we’re playing two wingers up front, and we’ve taken a decision as a club to prepare for next season but remain competitive.

“We have to be realistic, anyone that knows me knows how positive I am, and how much I think we can influence things and be a force but even I have to accept at this moment in time on what we’re spending we can’t just rock up to these places and expect results.

“I’d rather relegation was still on the table as when it was we were picking up points and without having to cut the budget.

“It is the right decision though, but it is hard there is no doubt about it.”

He added: “We’re making sacrifices now, everyone is, it’s not nice on Stuart and I as we’re sacrificing our CV a little bit to help the club survive and be competitive next season.

“It is however the right thing to do and we must keep doing it. The next eight weeks will be tough but come the first day of next season when the sun is shining and the fans are back in we’ll be the best prepared Wealdstone team on the pitch.”