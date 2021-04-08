News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wealdstone face 'tough test' in Boreham Wood game, says boss

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:00 AM April 8, 2021   
Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard says he regards next opponents Boreham Wood as one of the top sides in the National League. 

The Stones will make the short trip to Meadow Park on Saturday to take on Luke Garrard’s men, who are pushing to break into the play-off places. 

Maynard and his squad will be full of confidence after thrashing fierce rivals Barnet 5-1 on Bank Holiday Monday. 

“Against Boreham Wood here, we performed really well in the first-half, and then in the second-half it was a bit of the Alamo really. Bodies on the line, blocks on the goal line, and saves but that is what it takes when you come up against top sides in this division,” Maynard said. 

“I do see Boreham Wood as a top team in this division and they want to get promoted. They’re in and around it each year. They’ve strengthened, they’re full-time, so it’s going to be a tough test.” 

