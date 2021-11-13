News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Match Report

National League

Wealdstone F.C

1

Rhys Browne (77)

Barnet FC

0

Late Browne goal seals Wealdstone win over rivals Barnet

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:25 PM November 13, 2021
Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard - Credit: Jon Taffel

Rhys Browne's 77th-minute goal gave Wealdstone victory over rivals Barnet in the National League.

The substitute tapped into an empty net after a dummy from Josh Umerah to give the hosts a 1-0 win at Grosvenor Vale.

The clubs, separated by less than eight miles, created little before the break in a contest watched by 2,662.

Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough did well to prevent Jamie Mascoll's deflected free-kick from beating him in the 24th minute, before Ephron Mason-Clark was just wide with a dinked effort at the other end soon after.

The game appeared to be drifting towards deadlock, until 25-year-old Browne made the decisive breakthrough.

You may also want to watch:

Wealdstone: Wickens, McAvoy, Cook (c), Mundle-Smith, Tavares, Charles, Buse (Dyer 58), Cooper, Mascoll (Okimo 81), Jackson (Browne 58), Umerah.

Subs not used: Dronfield, Bird.


Most Read

  1. 1 Teenagers injured in Cricklewood double stabbing
  2. 2 Three men charged with attempted murder following Wembley shooting 
  3. 3 Brent cemetery stabbing: Man given hospital order after killing stranger
  1. 4 Met defends e-scooter policing after 'disproportionate' black rider stops
  2. 5 Fight to save Indian restaurant against 43 flats
  3. 6 Possible road and rail delays across north London next week
  4. 7 Harlesden mum of three at wits end in 'death trap' home
  5. 8 Kensal Rise Library's star-studded fundraiser to pay roof repairs
  6. 9 Willesden Yogi spreads peace and resilience at COP26 in Glasgow
  7. 10 Three teenagers jailed for 'senseless' murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale
Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The ULEZ gap meaning no fee to visit Wembley Ikea

Environment News

ULEZ anomaly at Wembley Ikea meaning no £12.50-a-day emission fee

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person
*****FOR IMMEDIATE PUBLICATION - FREE OF CHARGE - ALL ROUND***** CONTACT: Tanna on 0797 156 7124 B

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel visit Neasden to mark Diwali

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mohammad Mohammad runs Uncle Mo’s on the town’s main shopping street Church Road

The huge investment coming to Covid-hit Church End

Adam Shaw LDRS

Logo Icon
Shadacia White is taking Brent Council to the High Court over its housing homeless policy

Homelessness

Homeless teen's victory over Brent Council's 'unlawful' housing policy

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon