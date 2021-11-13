Match Report
National League
Wealdstone F.C
Rhys Browne (77)
Barnet FC
Late Browne goal seals Wealdstone win over rivals Barnet
Rhys Browne's 77th-minute goal gave Wealdstone victory over rivals Barnet in the National League.
The substitute tapped into an empty net after a dummy from Josh Umerah to give the hosts a 1-0 win at Grosvenor Vale.
The clubs, separated by less than eight miles, created little before the break in a contest watched by 2,662.
Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough did well to prevent Jamie Mascoll's deflected free-kick from beating him in the 24th minute, before Ephron Mason-Clark was just wide with a dinked effort at the other end soon after.
The game appeared to be drifting towards deadlock, until 25-year-old Browne made the decisive breakthrough.
Wealdstone: Wickens, McAvoy, Cook (c), Mundle-Smith, Tavares, Charles, Buse (Dyer 58), Cooper, Mascoll (Okimo 81), Jackson (Browne 58), Umerah.
Subs not used: Dronfield, Bird.
