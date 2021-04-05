Wealdstone thrash fierce rivals Barnet to wrap up a strong Easter weekend

Published: 5:26 PM April 5, 2021 Updated: 5:31 PM April 5, 2021

Wealdstone thumped fierce rivals Barnet 5-1 to wrap up a good Easter Weekend where they took four points from a possible six – despite having a huge chunk of their first-team squad on furlough due to the current circumstances.

A brace from Dennon Lewis and goals from Jerome Okimo, Craig Fasanmade and Jacob Mendy sealed the comfortable win for the Stones over the 10-men Bees.

Wealdstone in action against rivals Barnet at Grosvenor Vale - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone captain Jerome Okimo got his side off to a dream start as he headed home unmarked from a Danny Green corner in the fifth minute of play.

It was 2-0 to the Stones on the half hour mark, as the hosts won the ball on the halfway line and broke quickly, with Dennon Lewis firing a deflected strike past the despairing glove of Aymen Azaze.

The Bees finally got their goal back just 120 seconds into the second half, after Vasiliou did brilliantly to get into box before squaring for Courtney Baker-Richardson who couldn't miss.

It all boiled over just before the hour mark, as Baker-Richardson was shown a straight red for what appeared to be violent conduct after 20 of the 22 players were in a scrum pushing and shoving.

The Stones scored their third of the afternoon, as Craig Fasanmade poked home at the near post.

It was four just a minute later as the Bees imploded and conceded a spot kick that was duly converted by Jacob Mendy.

It was five moments later as Lewis added his second of the afternoon, as he had time and space to convert with the Bees pushed high the Stones half.

Wealdstone: Askew, Harbottle, Okimo (c) (Hearn 85), Cawley, Mendy, Dyer, Phillips, Smith (Fasanmade 68), Gondoh (Parish 74), Green, Lewis.

Unused subs: Wishart, Fielding.

Barnet: Azaze, Taylor, Daly, Preston, Vaughan, McQueen (Faal 64), McBurnie (Adeloye 68), Wordsworth, Vasilou (Hooper 78), Baker-Richardson, Mason-Clark.

Unused subs: Callan, Nugent