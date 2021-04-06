Wealdstone boss Maynard says Barnet thrashing was one for the fans

Published: 9:53 AM April 6, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard says the 5-1 thrashing over fierce rivals Barnet was entirely for the fans and they’re just gutted they couldn’t be in the ground.

A brace from Dennon Lewis and goals from Jerome Okimo, Craig Fasanmade and Jacob Mendy sealed the comfortable win for the Stones over the 10-men Bees.

“Before the game you highlight it to the lads that this is the biggest game for the fans, I think it’s 35 years since we’ve beaten Barnet with the both clubs going different ways, and we made sure to highlight that it is a massive game for the fans,” Maynard said.

“It’s a bit disappointing as they’re not here and I think the place would have been absolutely rocking and the players would have appreciated what it means to the fans but nevertheless we’re delighted as the lads put in a good performance.

“In the last few weeks we’ve been going on about performance levels and if you get your performances right then results will come. Today (Monday) was purely the performance does not matter and it’s all about the result.

“The lads have delivered, there were some outstanding performances, Jake Askew coming in goal and he was excellent, he made some great saves, especially at 2-1.

“The game could have changed even though they’re down to 10-men so I was delighted for him.”

Boss Maynard was keen to praise substitute Fasanmade who came off the bench and scored with his first touch.

“I think Craig since he has come in has looked really lively, which we knew he would, his movement has been good and he deserved his goal.

Wealdstone in action against rivals Barnet at Grosvenor Vale - Credit: Jon Taffel

“Great finish, great run, and great movement from Dennon Lewis down the outside to beat his man, good pull back, and a good finish.”

Fasanmade and fellow new signing Ryan Gondoh have made a huge impact while Eli Hearn, 16, made his debut.

“They’re fitting in really well, they’ve settled in, and we’ve got a good set of lads. It’s been hard and still are as they haven’t played for a couple of months so it will take them time but they’ve added to the squad.

“They’ve got pace and quality. Ryan Gondoh’s goal against Bromley was outstanding and he’s really composed.

“Craig has also got electric pace so good to see them doing well.”

He added: “Special mention to Eli, 16-year-old that has come on, he’s been up on trial at Stoke City and at the minute he’s been excellent.

“He’s been around the first-team all season since coming in from the academy. His attitude is great, he’s getting better and better, and he is starting to fill into his body now.

“He came on and didn’t look out of place.”