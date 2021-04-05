News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Wealdstone assistant Saunders feels they're 'underdogs' against rivals Barnet

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:04 AM April 5, 2021   
Wealdstone celebrate Connor Smith's goal against Bromley at Hayes Lane

Wealdstone celebrate Connor Smith's goal against Bromley at Hayes Lane - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone assistant manager Matt Saunders feels they're underdogs despite having a higher league position than rivals Barnet.

The Stones will welcome the Bees to Grosvenor Vale this afternoon (3pm) as they look to build on their 2-2 draw with Bromley on Good Friday.

Saunders knows they have a job to do as they continue planning for next season.

“It’s a shame. It would be nice to have fans there, it would be brilliant, as they would be the extra man.

“It’s a big game, we’ve got to put that to the back of our minds as we’ve got a job to do.

You may also want to watch:

“Reality of it is that we probably go into it as underdogs. Everyone knows what they’re spending but I believe we can bridge the game and it’s a game we want to win.”

He added: “We have to instill good habits in the people that will remain. People will come and go but we need to do that for next season."

Most Read

  1. 1 Two 17-year-old boys shot and stabbed in Kingsbury
  2. 2 Six great beer gardens in Brent & Kilburn
  3. 3 Fifth floor window in South Kilburn block smashes to the ground
  1. 4 Wembley shop's alcohol licence request 'not a good idea' says Met
  2. 5 Covid-19: What's opening and what can you do on April 12?
  3. 6 Brent Council seeking landlords for shop regeneration scheme
  4. 7 Homeless men fear they 'will die' as Wembley hotel stay ends
  5. 8 'Stay of execution' in Kensal Rise as asphalting 'paused'
  6. 9 Wealdstone assistant Saunders insists they must be realistic down the stretch
  7. 10 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town
Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Image of how Northwick Park redevelopment will look

Planning and Development

Northwick Park development approved by Brent planners

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person
Willesden Green Garage

Planning and Development

Willesden Green development given green light despite opposition

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person
Brent Cross West Station

Planning and Development

Brent Cross railway station reaches new £180m milestone

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against Coventry

Warburton praises QPR, but wanted wider margin of victory

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus