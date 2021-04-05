Wealdstone assistant Saunders feels they're 'underdogs' against rivals Barnet
Wealdstone assistant manager Matt Saunders feels they're underdogs despite having a higher league position than rivals Barnet.
The Stones will welcome the Bees to Grosvenor Vale this afternoon (3pm) as they look to build on their 2-2 draw with Bromley on Good Friday.
Saunders knows they have a job to do as they continue planning for next season.
“It’s a shame. It would be nice to have fans there, it would be brilliant, as they would be the extra man.
“It’s a big game, we’ve got to put that to the back of our minds as we’ve got a job to do.
“Reality of it is that we probably go into it as underdogs. Everyone knows what they’re spending but I believe we can bridge the game and it’s a game we want to win.”
He added: “We have to instill good habits in the people that will remain. People will come and go but we need to do that for next season."
