Wealdstone boss full of praise for Altrincham ahead of league clash
Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard was full of praise for the start to the season that his side's next opponents Altrincham have made in the National League.
The Stones will welcome Alty to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday as they look to build on their back-to-back draws with big name clubs Southend United and Dagenham & Redbridge.
The boss knows it will be another tough test as Altrincham have picked up two victories from their opening four fixtures.
It is a quick turnaround for Wealdstone as they then make the long trip north to Notts County on Tuesday evening.
“It’s a busy week, Altrincham at home then Notts County away on Tuesday, but we’re obviously just taking it one game at a time and preparing for Altrincham who are very good team," Maynard said.
“They’ve had two very positive results, beating Torquay and also beating Dover Athletic, so they’ve got six points on the board. It’s a great return from their four games.
“They’re a good team, they were a good team last season, they play good football so I expect it to be another good advert for the league and a really good footballing game.”
The boss knows that once his side finally pick up their first victory of the season they can start to really push on.
“Winning becomes a habit and it breeds confidence within the group," Maynard said. "I think once we do get up and running by getting that win on the board we won’t look back.
“We’ve got a good group of lads, they’re hungry, they want success. The good thing this season is when we’ve lost games and even drawn with Southend United and Dagenham & Redbridge there is disappointment within the group rather than being happy to get the point.
“It’s something that we’ve tried to breed into the team that winning mentality, like we said in pre-season the results did matter, even though they count for nothing we needed to get into good habits.That has helped us as the lads have now got that mentality in them.”
The squad is fully fit and Maynard was full of praise for his staff: “Rachel Hill our strength and conditioning coach as well as Ellie Pritchard our physio have done a great job throughout the whole of pre-season to keep the lads conditioned.
“We’re coming along nicely. It doesn’t just take Matty Saunders and I as the management team. There is a lot of people involved that have an impact on results and the squad is staying fit.”