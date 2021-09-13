Wealdstone showed 'gritty' side to seal victory over Altrincham says Maynard

Published: 3:12 PM September 13, 2021

Wealdstone celebrate as Medy Elito scores from the spot against Altrincham - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard felt his side showed a real ‘gritty’ side to their game as they sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Altrincham.

A stoppage time penalty from Medy Elito sent Stones’ fans into a frenzy as they grabbed all three points in a thrilling finale.

It was the Stones first win of the season and they’ll now be hoping to build off that going forward.

“We showed a totally different side to our game today (Saturday) that we can be gritty, it’s another clean sheet, and we said to the lads at the start of the season and during pre-season that when you get clean sheets you give yourselves a chance.

“We got a penalty at the end, which I feel was deserved, but we still conceded too many chances at times especially in the first-half.

“George has had to come out and make a big save for us. I’m delighted to get the three points, it’s a game you probably won’t look back, and want to watch in a hurry but we will watch it back, analyse it, and see how we can improve.

“Hopefully now we can kick on.”

Wealdstone duly snatched all three points at the death as Elito stepped up after being foul to coolly slot home from the penalty spot for his first goal for the Stones.

Wealdstone's Medy Elito ahead of his penalty against Altrincham - Credit: Jon Taffel

“Medy has got serious quality, he dropped his shoulder, comes inside. It’s a great shot, the lad can’t do anything but put his arm in as it’s going goal bound.

“I think Craig Fasanmade and Ira Jackson came off the bench and made a real impact for us. Enthusiasm and pace about them, which was good, and that’s what it takes.

“It takes the whole squad to be involved in these games. They’ve all played their part.”

Altrincham’s Connor Kirby was taken to St.Mary's Hospital in Paddington and has a double compound fracture of his left leg.

“I want to wish their lad a speedy recovery, it was a horrible incident. It’s one of those that if he did it another 50 times he’d still put his leg there to block the shot.

“From a football club and all of us here, we wish him a speedy recovery.”