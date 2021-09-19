News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Match Report

National League

Wealdstone F.C

2

Ira Jackson Jnr (27)

Josh Umerah (62)

Aldershot Town F.C

2

Corie Andrews (49, 69)

Wealdstone settle for a draw against Aldershot Town

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:15 PM September 18, 2021    Updated: 8:58 AM September 19, 2021
Wealdstone in National League action against Aldershot Town

Wealdstone in National League action against Aldershot Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone twice let the lead slip as Corie Andrews struck a brace for Aldershot Town as they drew 2-2.

Ira Jackson opened the scoring just before the half-hour after good work by Dennon Lewis but Andrews equalised early in the second half after a quickly-taken free-kick.

Ira Jackson Jnr celebrates scoring for Wealdstone against Aldershot Town

Ira Jackson Jnr celebrates scoring for Wealdstone against Aldershot Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Josh Umerah headed Wealdstone back in front from Jack Cawley's long throw, but again Andrews equalised, this time with a neat finish after being played in by Toby Edser

The Shots could even have gone on to win the game, but George Wickens saved well from Jayden Harris to preserve a point for the hosts.

Wealdstone Jack Cook rises up above the crowd against Aldershot Town

Wealdstone Jack Cook rises up above the crowd against Aldershot Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone will now travel away to King's Lynn Town as they look to build on recent fortunes.

Wealdstone: Wickens, Cook, Cawley, Okimo (c), Eleftheriou, Charles, Cooper, Elito (Buse 85), Lewis, Jackson, Umerah (Fasanmade 88).

Unused subs: Marigliani, Wishart, Tavares.

Aldershot Town: Walker, Fowler, Kinsella, Lyons-Foster, Whittingham (Aouachria 68), Edser, Bettamer (Berkeley-Agyepong 82), Andrews, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Phillips, Harris.

Unused Subs:  Watts, Saunders, Willard

