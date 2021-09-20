Two points dropped by Wealdstone in Shots draw says boss Maynard

Published: 11:14 AM September 20, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard felt it was two points dropped despite a poor performance as they drew 2-2 with Aldershot Town.

The Stones twice let the lead slip as Corie Andrews struck a brace for Aldershot Town meaning both sides had to settle for a point each at Grosvenor Vale.

Maynard’s sit now sit on six points after the opening seven fixtures in the National League.

“It’s two points dropped in the sense that we led twice, we’ve given away two sloppy goals, the referee had a huge part to play in one of them,” Maynard said.

“Jack Cawley has taken it in the stomach, winded, and he’s not let him get up and get back to where he should be. There is two to three men at the back post, so he played a huge part in that, and you speak to him at the end and I said to him if someone goes down like that on the half-way line you let them get up and get back in their shape.

“Just because it’s a corner, you still have to let him get back into position, so that was frustrating.”

Wealdstone celebrating a goal against Aldershot Town at Grosvenor Vale - Credit: Jon Taffel

Maynard knows his side didn’t perform the way they have been and felt they ended up playing into Aldershot’s game plan which made for a nervy finish.

“We weren’t at our best, we were poor if I'm being honest from the levels that we have set ourselves, and the way that we’ve played. In seven games that’s the worse we’ve played and performed, so we have to respect the point.

“If you don’t control the game with the ball and get into a physical battle against these sides that are set up to play like that, then that’s the end result.

“We’re not set up to go be physical, crash it, and get onto seconds. We didn’t play well enough, we didn’t drop out, and we weren’t brave enough. Our passing was poor at times.

“I don’t want to make excuses, but the pitch is sticky, and you noticed the way we moved the ball the other night at Notts County.”