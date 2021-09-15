Wealdstone must remain realistic, but are aiming big

Published: 2:00 PM September 15, 2021

New Wealdstone signing Ira Jackson on the ball against Altrincham - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard knows they must remain realistic with the target of avoiding relegation but says within the group they’re aiming for much better.

The Stones are one of very few teams that are still part time in the National League but no longer want to use that excuse as they look to start pushing on.

They will welcome Aldershot Town to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday as they look to build on recent fortunes.

“We must be realistic, our aim is to stay in the league, we’ve got our points tally aim within the group, which is higher,” Maynard said.

“We believe the lads are performing to a high level.”

The boss also feels new signing Ira Jackson can help them reach their targets.

“He’s a goal scorer. He was at Folkestone, where he scored loads of goals. Matty Saunders has researched and looked him up.

“We’ve both watched him loads, we feel we can add to his game, as well as his goals. He wants to score. We didn’t really have a natural goal scorer in the camp and I think he brings that to us.”