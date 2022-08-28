Wealdstone top National League table after win at Gateshead

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard has guided his side to the top of the National League table - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wealdstone moved to the top of the National League table with a 1-0 win at Gateshead on Saturday.

The Stones played most of the second half with only 10 men, after the dismissal of Deji Elerewe.

But Stuart Maynard's men returned from the north east with all three points to leapfrog north London neighbours Barnet, after their loss at Chesterfield on Friday night.

The only goal of the game arrived just before half time when Rhys Browne produced a calm finish against the run of play.

Paul Blackett headed against the crossbar for the home side soon after the restart, then hit a post moments later.

The visitors saw Elerewe sent off for a foul on Blackett when he looked to be through on goal, but they dug deep in the face of mounting pressure to record a fourth win in five outings.

And Stones will look to maintain their superb start to the campaign when they welcome Yeovil Town to Grosvenor Vale on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

Wealdstone: Howes, Cook, Charles, Ferguson, Barrett (Sesay 20), Elerewe, Allarakhia (Kinsella 46), Browne, Hutchinson, Kretzschmar (Napa 90), Habergham. Unused subs: Dyer, Mongoy.

Attendance: 1,104.

