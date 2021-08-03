Wealdstone still chasing new signings but patience is key, says Maynard

Published: 1:28 PM August 3, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard has admitted that they are still chasing a few new signings but says patience will be key.

The Stones have signed the likes of Craig Fasanmade, Matt Buse, Rhys Browne, Andrew Eleftheriou, Josh Umerah, Nikola Tavares and Jack Cook.

Although the boss is delighted with his new recruits, he knows they will have to bolster the squad to give them strength and depth to compete in the National League.

“We’re close to adding two to three more to the group, but we’ve just got to be patient on a couple of them. We’re in no rush. We’re happy with the squad that we’ve put together but we know we need to add three or four more,” Maynard admitted.

Craig Fasanmade on the ball for Wealdstone in pre-season - Credit: Jon Taffel

“We will be patient as we want to make sure we add the right players. There will be players at League One or League Two clubs on trials or even lads in our division at the bigger clubs who don’t get offered anything will want to play at our level.

“We need to be ready to jump on it when they come available.”

He added: “We’re absolutely delighted with how quickly we put together the calibre of players that we’ve actually brought in for the size of our club.

“We’ve got players now that are young and hungry, but also have a lot of experience of the level, they’ve played a lot of games within this level.

“We’ve got lads that have a point to prove after the season’s they’ve had and they’ve all gelled really well into our environment.”

Wealdstone have enjoyed good fortunes during pre-season so far and the boss revealed they wanted to create a winning mentality.

“We’ve tried to install a mentality in the lads this pre-season, that it’s about trying to get a winning habit, whereas normally you’re just trying to get minutes. It is of course for minutes and fitness.

“The key is that you hope you come out of pre-season with no injuries and go into the new season with a fully fit squad to pick from but after last season and the way that it ended with results we wanted to make sure we got a winning mentality into the group.

“We’ve put a big emphasis on winning games of football.

“Against Colchester we had a handful of players who got up to 90 minutes. Watford and Hungerford are next, and it will be pretty much competition for places now.”