Wealdstone squad starting to take shape as Phillips and Meekings depart

Published: 7:50 AM June 22, 2021

Wealdstone’s squad is starting to take shape ahead of the 2021/22 National League season as both Michael Phillips and Josh Meekings depart while Jack Cook joins the club from Woking.

Midfielder Michael Phillips has left Wealdstone following the mutual agreement to terminate the player's contract.

The 23-year-old versatile midfielder joined the Stones from Maidstone United in July 2019 where he was named Player of the Season during their time in the National League in the 2018/19 season.



He began his career at Crystal Palace where he excelled at academy level and started 71 appearances for the Stones over the past two seasons, 34 coming this season as the Stones returned to the National League after winning the National League South where he was a mainstay in the championship winning team.



Phillips said: “All the best to everyone at the club, thanks for having me over the last two seasons. wish nothing but success.”

Defender Josh Meekings has also turned down a new deal to pen a three year deal with Brora Rangers.

Meekings has previously in the Highlands for 7 years with Caley Thistle where he won the Scottish Cup and played in European Football.

Josh also captained Dundee until he left the club in 2020 before eventually joining the Stones where he endured injury issues during his short stint.

The clubs remains in negotiations with Charlee Hughes, Alex Dyer, and Nikola Tavares from last season’s squad.

Jake Askew, Jack Cawley, Ashley Charles, Dennon Lewis, Jacob Mendy, Jerome Okimo, Danny Parish and Connor Stevens all remain in contract.

Manager Stuart Maynard has made two signings in the form of forward Craig Fasanmade and more recently defender Jack Cook as the squad starts to take shape.

"He's our second summer signing and had several other clubs after him, so we're pleased we've managed to get him signed this early.

"Jack's at a great age now and he's got good National League experience, which is what we're looking to add. He's around 6'3", 6'4", athletic and can handle the ball, so he's going to be a real asset in both boxes and will add that physicality that we have been missing.

"We conceded too many goals from set pieces last season so he instantly makes us bigger and helps defend those situations.

"On top of that he's a fantastic character and wants to improve, so he ticks all the boxes. It's a pleasure to have him on board."