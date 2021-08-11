Five new signings for Wealdstone ahead of National League campaign

Published: 4:00 PM August 11, 2021

Medy Elito is one of five new signings for Wealdstone - Credit: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO

Wealdstone have announced five new signings to help bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Charlie Cooper, Medy Elito, George Wickens, Zach Dronfield and Alfie Marligliani are the new additions to the Stones.

Midfielder Cooper joins from National League rivals Woking after impressing on trial with the north London outfit.

The 24-year-old made 39 appearances for the English National League side last term, scoring three times.

Cooper emerged through the youth ranks at Birmingham, albeit he failed to make a senior appearance for the Blues.

He was farmed out on loan to Forest Green Rovers, York City, Boreham Wood and Newport County.

He left St Andrews permanently for Halifax Town in the summer of 2019 before making the switch to Woking one year later.

Elito has joined following his release from local rivals Barnet.

The 31-year-old midfielder spent the last two season with the Bees in the National League where he made 40 appearances and found the net twice.

Prior to that he played for the likes of Cambridge United, Newport County, VVV-Venlo, Dagenham and Redbridge and Colchester United among others.

Goalkeeper Wickens joins on loan from Championship side Fulham as he seeks regular first-team action.

Wickens had had been part of the Fulham’s academy for several years before he signed a two-year scholarship deal on July 1, 2018.

He made his debut for the under-18s in December 2017 in a 2-1 loss at home to Swansea City, not long after turning 16.

He made a professional debut for the under-23s in September 2018 in the EFL Trophy match away to Oxford United as he came off the bench to replace the red-carded Toni Stahl in a 3-0 loss.

Midfielder Dronfield joins from Norwich City where he was the under-18s captain while goalkeeper Alfie Marigliani joins from Barnet on a non-contract basis.

All of these signings are subject to FA/League approval.