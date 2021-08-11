News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Five new signings for Wealdstone ahead of National League campaign

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:00 PM August 11, 2021   
Medy Elito is one of five new signings for Wealdstone

Medy Elito is one of five new signings for Wealdstone - Credit: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO

Wealdstone have announced five new signings to help bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Charlie Cooper, Medy Elito, George Wickens, Zach Dronfield and Alfie Marligliani are the new additions to the Stones.

Midfielder Cooper joins from National League rivals Woking after impressing on trial with the north London outfit.

The 24-year-old made 39 appearances for the English National League side last term, scoring three times.

Cooper emerged through the youth ranks at Birmingham, albeit he failed to make a senior appearance for the Blues.
He was farmed out on loan to Forest Green Rovers, York City, Boreham Wood and Newport County.

He left St Andrews permanently for Halifax Town in the summer of 2019 before making the switch to Woking one year later.

You may also want to watch:

Elito has joined following his release from local rivals Barnet.

The 31-year-old midfielder spent the last two season with the Bees in the National League where he made 40 appearances and found the net twice.

Most Read

  1. 1 Catholic secondary school in Harlesden changes name after 133 years
  2. 2 Pedestrian taken to hospital with 'head and leg' injuries after Kilburn collision
  3. 3 Appeal after alleged sexual assault on board train from Wembley station
  1. 4 A Level Results 2021 Live: Top grades throughout Brent
  2. 5 Teenager dies after moped crash in Church End
  3. 6 A sense of optimism surrounds QPR and manager Warburton knows why
  4. 7 Archive images of Wembley Park through the ages
  5. 8 Man admits manslaughter following Peter Petrou stabbing in Kilburn
  6. 9 Annie Mac to open Queen's Park Book Festival 2021
  7. 10 Loaded shotgun seized in Harlesden as police crack down on gang activity

Prior to that he played for the likes of Cambridge United, Newport County, VVV-Venlo, Dagenham and Redbridge and Colchester United among others.

Goalkeeper Wickens joins on loan from Championship side Fulham as he seeks regular first-team action.

Wickens had had been part of the Fulham’s academy for several years before he signed a two-year scholarship deal on July 1, 2018.

He made his debut for the under-18s in December 2017 in a 2-1 loss at home to Swansea City, not long after turning 16.

He made a professional debut for the under-23s in September 2018 in the EFL Trophy match away to Oxford United as he came off the bench to replace the red-carded Toni Stahl in a 3-0 loss.

Midfielder Dronfield joins from Norwich City where he was the under-18s captain while goalkeeper Alfie Marigliani joins from Barnet on a non-contract basis.

All of these signings are subject to FA/League approval.

Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services respond to a motorcycle crash in Church End

Motorcycle rider injured in Church End collision

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Louise Kam is missing

Missing People | Updated

Two men charged with murder in connection with missing pensioner with...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Millwall's Benik Afobe (left) is challenged by Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie during the Sky Bet Ch

Queens Park Rangers

QPR boss Warburton felt his side were given a reminder in Millwall draw

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Mina Smallman, mother of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, speaks to the crowd at a vigil in Barn Hill Pond

Video

Vigil held in Barn Hill for murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon