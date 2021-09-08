Wealdstone sign striker Ira Jackson from Grimsby Town

Published: 8:54 AM September 8, 2021

Grimsby Town's Ira Jackson (left) and Bradford City's Elliot Watt battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at Blundell Park, Grimsby. - Credit: PA

Wealdstone have completed the signing of striker Ira Jackson Jr following his release from National League rivals Grimsby Town.

The striker had his first taste of league football with the Mariners last season, scoring three times in 15 games. The forward will wear the number 16 shirt for the Stones this term.

Prior to his league debut the striker spent a lot of time in the Kent non-league football scene, playing in the National League for Dover Athletic aged 19 back in 2016.

He has also played for Faversham Town, Ashford United, Ramsgate, Canterbury City, Lordswood, Whitstable Town, Worthing, Margate, Leatherhead, Sittingbourne and Folkestone Invicta, where his 24 goals in 36 games in the 2019/20 Isthmian Premier League season earned him his big EFL move.

Ira Jackson will go straight into Stuart Maynard's squad to face Altrincham this weekend subject to FA and National League approval.

The addition of Jackson will provide more competition up front, especially with Danny Parish joining Billericay Town on loan recently.



