Wealdstone sign forward Jay Bird on loan from MK Dons

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 6:00 PM September 29, 2021   
Milton Keynes Dons’ Jay Bird (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the EFL Trophy match at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage. - Credit: PA

Wealdstone have signed forward Jay Bird on loan from League One outfit Milton Keynes Dons until January to bolster their options up front.

Bird, who has been with the Dons since the age of eight, was set to be out of contract at the end of June but penned a new deal to continue his development at Stadium MK.

The 20-year-old made his senior bow last campaign, scoring twice as the Dons beat Stevenage in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Milton Keynes Dons' Jay Bird celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Papa John's Trophy, Southern Section Group C match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent. Picture date: Tuesday August 31, 2021. - Credit: PA

Despite an injury-hit season, Bird was still able to total four first-team appearances, including a league debut away at Fleetwood Town.

Bird has rarely featured this season with MK Dons flying high near the top of League One,  but is now seeking more regular first-team action, which he should be able to get by linking up with the Stones.

You may also want to watch:

He did find the back of the net for the Dons as they beat Burton Albion 2-1 in the Papa John's Trophy.


