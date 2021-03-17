Wealdstone sign former Hampton winger Ryan Gondoh

Published: 10:50 AM March 17, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard has bolstered his squad with the signing of former Whyteleafe and Hampton & Richmond Borough winger Ryan Gondoh.

The 23-year-old had started this season with the Leafe before joining Hampton on a dual registration deal in November after Whyteleafe's season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He has been in prolific scoring form this season, netting a cumulative total of 12 goals in 20 games at both clubs.

Gondoh began his career with Carshalton Athletic before being scouted by then EFL League Two side Barnet, making his Bees debut aged just 17 against Yeovil Town in the EFL Trophy.

Loan deals followed at Hendon and Staines Town before he went on to play for Metropolitan Police, Kingstonian and then back to Carshalton. From there he joined Maldon & Tiptree where his 12 goals in 29 games earned him a move to Colchester United in EFL League Two.

He spent two seasons with the U's making eight appearances and also spending time out on loan at FC Halifax Town in the National League. From Colchester he spent the disrupted 2019/20 season with Carshalton again and Concord Rangers before joining Whyteleafe.