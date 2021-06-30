Wealdstone sign former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Andrew Eleftheriou

Published: 4:22 PM June 30, 2021

Andrew Eleftheriou of Dagenham and Redbridge and Jacob Mendy of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wealdstone have signed right-back Andrew Eleftheriou from National League rivals Dagenham & Redbridge following the expiration of his contract.

The 23-year-old joins following two seasons for the Daggers where he has been in and out of the team throughout that spell.

The former Watford academy product featured 19 times last season for Daryl McMahon's side and found the net once.

That following on from playing 19 times the season before under Peter Taylor and then McMahon at Dagenham.

The full-back made his first-team debut in The Hornets 5-0 defeat against Manchester City at the end of the 2016/17 season as he came on as a 39th-minute substitute for Daryl Janmaat.

The youngster then gained experience overseas when he joined Norweigan Elisteserien side Sandefjord on loan in March, 2018.

Eleftheriou went on to make four appearances for the club and then returned to Watford ahead of the 2018/19 season.

He then joined National League side Braintree Town on loan in January last season until the end of the campaign.

The defender played 18 times for the Iron as they were relegated from the division before he was released by Watford.

Eleftheriou then joined Dagenham & Redbridge in July, 2019 and spent two seasons at the club.