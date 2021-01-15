News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wealdstone sign defender Josh Meekings

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:04 AM January 15, 2021    Updated: 9:05 AM January 15, 2021
Celtic's Leigh Griffiths and Dundee's Josh Meekings battle for the ball during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. - Credit: PA

Wealdstone have announced the signing of 28-year-old defender Josh Meekings, who was a free agent, to bolster their squad.

Meekings was a graduate of Ipswich Town's academy system before making the move over the border to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the SPFL in 2011.

He spent six years at Caley Thistle where he made a total of 192 appearances, scoring seven times.

His whole six year spell with Inverness was spent in the SPFL, and he was part of their historic 2015 Scottish Cup winning squad, playing the full 90 minutes in the final at Hampden Park in Caley's 2-1 win over Falkirk.

Their cup win meant progression into Europe and Meekings played in both of Caley's Europa League fixtures 2015/16, losing 1-0 on aggregate to Romanian side Astra Giurgiu.

He moved to Dundee in 2017 where he made 53 appearances, before turning down a contract extension in June last year.

International clearance was approved this week and he will be available for selection for our next league fixture.

