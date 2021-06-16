Wealdstone make second signing as defender Jack Cook joins from Woking

Published: 1:15 PM June 16, 2021

Defender Jack Cook joins Wealdstone after leaving the Stones National League rivals Woking.

The 27-year old defender had been at the Cards since 2018 after moving with manager Alan Dowson after an impressive 2017/18 season with Hampton & Richmond Borough in the National League South.

He made a total of 127 appearances for Woking, playing a key role in their National League South promotion-winning side in 2018/19 and also heavily featured in their memorable FA Cup run the following season where Woking beat League Two side Swindon Town and faced Premier League Watford in the 3rd Round.

He won Woking News & Mail Player of the Season during their first season back in the National League and can play right-back as well as his more natural centre-back position.

Speaking on joining the Stones, Cook said: "I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running with Wealdstone and reward the faith that has been shown in me by the management team.

"I spent a lot of my early career as a centre back before transitioning more to a right-sided full-back towards the end of last season.

"I'm here to showcase my talent and leadership qualities to the Wealdstone fans and can't wait to walk out the tunnel at Grosvenor Vale when the supporters are in full voice!"

Cook becomes Stones boss Stuart Maynard's second summer signing after Craig Fasanmade and he had this to say: "We're delighted to get Jack over the line.

"He's our second summer signing and had several other clubs after him, so we're pleased we've managed to get him signed this early.

"Jack's at a great age now and he's got good National League experience, which is what we're looking to add. He's around 6'3", 6'4", athletic and can handle the ball, so he's going to be a real asset in both boxes and will add that physicality that we have been missing.

"We conceded too many goals from set pieces last season so he instantly makes us bigger and helps defend those situations.

"On top of that he's a fantastic character and wants to improve, so he ticks all the boxes. It's a pleasure to have him on board."