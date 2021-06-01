Wealdstone 'togetherness' following racial abuse against team

Published: 12:33 PM June 1, 2021 Updated: 3:46 PM June 1, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard has said he is pleased the club stuck together in light of racial abuse following an incident involving winger Ryan Gondoh.

The 23-year-old was racially abused by a homeless woman outside Queensway tube station and reacted by kicking away her cup and squirting water at her. He later tweeted that he did not condone his reaction.

Following the incident last week, the club said in a statement: "There is absolutely no place in society for racism, discrimination or any form of violence. The club will be discussing this incident with Ryan in due course and will be making no further comment at this time."

After Gondoh posted a video of the incident on social media, he and his team-mates were bombarded with racist messages, including death threats.

Gondoh has since re-joined former club Hampton and Richmond Borough FC, but in his final game for Wealdstone he bagged a brace in their 4-2 win over Woking on the final day.

Maynard said ahead of the transfer that it was a tough week for the player but that "he’s a real talent, he just needs to focus on his football now”.

“You’ve all got to be in it together and we’ve shown this week from the board, to the chairman, to the supporters and then to the players that we’ve all in it together," said Maynard.

Wealdstone winger Ryan Gondoh in action against Woking - Credit: Jon Taffel

The Stones have been preparing for the upcoming season and Maynard believes a few of their targets are edging very close.

“I’m off to Cornwall for a week with the family the recharge the batteries, but I'll be on the phone constantly while I'm away, driving the missus mad.

“The phone doesn’t stop and it won’t stop. This will be our busiest period, trying to speak with players, and we’ve got meetings set up for the following week with a lot of players.

“I don’t want to mention any names, but we’re close on a couple, and there is something exciting times ahead.”