Wealdstone edged out by Notts County

Published: 5:01 PM March 13, 2021

Wealdstone were left empty handed after a close-fought contest with National League promotion hopefuls Notts County at Grosvenor Vale on Saturday.

Newly-appointed manager Stuart Maynard made just one change to the starting line-up from the midweek win over King's Lynn Town, with striker Danny Parish coming in to replace Ross Lafayette.

The first chance of the match fell to the visitors as loanee Inih Efiong had a free header but put it over Harry Isted's bar in the eighth minute.

The Stones first chance came when a strong driving run from Parish won a free-kick just outside Notts County's area.

Midfielder Ashley Charles stepped up but his effort went flying over the crossbar in the 23rd minute of play.

Seven minutes later Magpies midfielder Michael Doyle drifted a ball towards Kyle Wootton at the back post but the Notts County number nine could only send his header sailing over the Stones bar.

The visitors then started to ramp up the pressure as Jim O’Brien laid the ball off to Wootton on the edge of the box but he sent his effort wide before Enzio Boldewijn and Doyle both saw efforts expertly saved by Isted as half-time approached.

The second half was only five minutes old when Efiong beat Phillips on the left and sent in a cross which Okimo cleared, then Isted saved comfortably from Boldewijn's 20-yard free-kick on 55 minutes.

But the Magpies took the lead on 63 minutes when a searching ball into the box was nodded home by Mark Ellis.

Parish made way for Hughes midway through the second half, with Lafayette also coming off the bench to replace Dennon Lewis for the last 12 minutes of play.

But Stones had Isted to thank for a great save as he tipped a shot from O'Brien wide, after he had beaten a couple of defenders and let fly, on 81 minutes.

And Isted was at it again two minutes from time when County countered to play in Miller, who drew a terrific save from the Stones keeper.

Wealdstone: Isted, Phillips, Cawley, Okimo, Efete, Mendy, Charles, Dyer, Green (Wishart 87), Lewis (Lafayette 78), Parish (Hughes 66).

Unused subs: Askew, Hearn.