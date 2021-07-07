Wealdstone host Woking on opening day as fixtures are revealed
- Credit: Jon Taffel
Wealdstone will host Woking on the opening day of the 2021/22 Vanarama National League season on Saturday, August 21 at Grosvenor Vale.
The Stones faced Woking on the last day of last season, where they ran out 4-2 winners at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The first away trip of the season sees the Stones travel to Chesterfield on Saturday, August 18.
The Stones took four points from the Spireites last season.
The Christmas period is identical to last season also, with Wealdstone hosting Maidenhead United on Boxing Day and then head to York Road on Sunday, January, 2 with an away trip to Boreham Wood sandwiched in between on Tuesday, December 28.
Boreham Wood then head to The Vale on Easter Monday, whilst the Stones have a mouth-watering tie away to newly-relegated Southend United on Good Friday.
The Stones will end the season with a short trip to Hampshire where they will face Aldershot Town at the EBB Stadium on Sunday, May 15.
