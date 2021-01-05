Jacob Mendy reveals he turned down Barnet as enjoying his time at Wealdstone

Published: 10:35 AM January 5, 2021

Left-back Jacob Mendy has revealed he is enjoying playing for Wealdstone - hence there was no reason to depart for league rivals Barnet.

The 24-year-old opted to stay with the Stones after a bid from fellow National League outfit Barnet was accepted.

The versatile wide-man has scored three league goals this season and helped the Stones win the National League South title in his first year with the club.

“The reason is because I don’t think it was the right move for me, specifically at this time,” Mendy admitted.

“I’m enjoying playing for Wealdstone and with the lads, so there was no reason for me to change.”

Mendy, who joined Wealdstone from Isthmian Premier Division side Carshalton Athletic, is enjoying the step up to the National League having never played at this level prior to this season.

“I’m finding it good because it’s a step up for me and I think I’ve managed to improve from last season as a left back.

“I am enjoying it a lot because I think we all stepped up and we are comfortable with the challenges in this league.

He added: “I don’t think there’s a big difference between those leagues, but the difference may be in the full time training and players a little bit fitter and sharper, and the professionalism of the league.”

He was part of the Atletico Madrid youth set-up before moving to England where he insists he learnt an awful lot.

“As a young footballer all you want is to play as high you can and that’s my mentality too. I’ve learnt from a lot of players and I always try to learn from everyone that I play with.

“When you play next to good players you improve if you have the right mentality.”

Wealdstone had their matches against Boreham Wood and Maidenhead United postponed over the festive period due to Covid-19 precautions.

They will now return to action with a long away trip to Hartlepool United on Saturday (December 9) as they look to bounce back to winning ways following a heavy 4-0 defeat to Maidenhead on Boxing Day which was the last time they played.

Manager Dean Brennan bolstered his squad during the break by signing centre-back Rob Swaine on dual registration terms from Isthmian League North Division side Brentwood Town.

The experienced defender captained Welling United last season and has also captained Bromley and Billericay Town to promotions.