Wealdstone manager Maynard says squad is playing for new contracts

Published: 12:00 PM March 24, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard insists plans for next season have now begun as they still try to climb up the National League table in the final stretch of games.

The Stones have a rare weekend off before returning to action away to Solihull Moors on Tuesday evening (March, 30). They were due to host Woking on Tuesday evening on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Weymouth last weekend.

The newly-appointed boss insists the players are now playing for contracts next season as they look to the future.

“Matty and i were delighted to be announced as permanent now and we’ve got next season as well. We are looking to plan for next season now moving forward,” Maynard admitted.

“Players need to be performing now to be at the club for next season and we’re obviously looking to bring players in. We brought in a young lad from Nottingham Forest who we have got good contacts with and he came in and really well on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

“We are looking to assemble a squad to prepare for next season.”

It was confirmed there would be no relegation from the National League, with the leagues below being curtailed, but Maynard says he doesn’t want his side thinking like that - despite the club being forced to make cuts due to the lack of crowds or grants.

“We’ve had to furlough five players at the minute, and there’ll probably be a couple more, I would say, in the coming weeks for us to survive financially," he said.

“However from us as a management team, we want to be competitive and finish as high as possible in the league, and we don’t really want to have that in the camp and we have said that to the players.

“There was a few harsh words after the game on Saturday about it and that we’re not looking at it like there is no relegation as we have to have pride.

“Give everything between now and the end of the season. We can’t just be turning up to make the numbers up, that’s not what we’re about, and we will have a competitive squad between now and the end of the season - even though we have had to furlough lads and it does put us at a disadvantage as we’re having to sign lads for free basically.

“They’re coming in to play for an opportunity. As soon as you put the football shirt on you should be giving everything for the club and not only that you’re putting yourself in the shop window.”