National League: Wealdstone 0 Maidenhead United 6

Published: 9:40 PM April 20, 2021

Wealdstone suffered another heavy home defeat in the National League on Tuesday.

Beaten 7-2 at home by Hartlepool on Saturday, Stuart Maynard's Stones saw the visitors forced into an early change with Seth Twusami replacing George Wells on eight minutes, then have an effort ruled out for offside soon after.

A long ball released Sam Barratt on the half-hour mark, but Ashley Charles did well to get back and put the ball behind for a corner.

Manny Parry then had a free header, but Jake Askew produced a superb save to tip the ball over the crossbar.

The Magpies took the lead on 34 minutes, though, when a defensive error gave Barratt the chance to tuck the ball past Askew and only a last-ditch tackle by Jack Cawley denied the goalscorer a second moments later.

Danilo Orsi dragged a shot wide early in the second half, but Ryan Gondoh then had a shot saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond and Dennon Lewis fired over as Stones threatened.

The visitors doubled their lead on 63 minutes when a long throw-in reached Orsi, who converted from close range, but Sonny Blu Lo-Everton forced a great save from Ashby-Hammond after working some space for himself with a nice bit of skill five minutes later.

Orsi's shot on the turn made it 3-0 on 70 minutes and he completed his hat-trick with a header from a Dan Sparkes' free-kick just two minutes later.

Askew did well to palm a shot from Josh Kelly behind, but he was beaten for a fifth time on 81 minutes when Sparkes got in behind the home defence and fired home.

And although Kelly was denied by another great Askew save, Sparkes headed home from close range to make it six.

Stones visit Aldershot Town on Saturday (3pm).

Wealdstone: Askew, Okimo, Cawley, Olowu, Dyer, Lewis, Blu Lo-Everton, Gondoh (Green 71), Chrles, Parish, Mendy. Unused subs: Wishart, Phillips, Shrowder, Smith.