Kilburn Times > Sport

Wealdstone launch 'Next Generation' ticket

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:55 PM September 7, 2021   
Josh Umerah of Wealdstone scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates duri

Josh Umerah of Wealdstone scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone , Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wealdstone have announced the launch of our new 'Next Generation' ticket for their National League home fixtures.

For just £8 people in the age bracket 18-23 years old can now catch all the action at Grosvenor Vale as the Stones entertain the likes of Notts County, Wrexham, Grimsby Town and more this season.

Stuart Maynard's side have got off to a reasonable start, picking up two draws against big clubs Southend United and Dagenham & Redbridge, while suffering defeats to Woking and Chesterfield.

They'll be hoping some extra people through the gate can help spur them on and make Grosvenor Vale a fortress.

These tickets must be purchased online in order to be valid and can be done so by visiting the 'Match Tickets' section of the club's online ticketing portal prior to kick off.

This offer will come into effect immediately, starting with Saturday's game against Altrincham, fans can get their tickets.

You will need proof of ID with you on entry.

Non-League Football
North West London News

